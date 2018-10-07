7 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: APC's Victory in 2015 a Blessing to PDP - Uche Secondus

President Muhammadu Buhari
By Cletus Ukpong

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its defeat in the 2015 presidential election has become a blessing somehow to the party.

The then incumbent president, Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP, was trounced in the historic election by a former military head of state, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Buhari is seeking re-election in 2019. Several people have predicted that the election would be a tough one between the APC and the PDP.

Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the PDP, said on Saturday during the party's national convention in Port Harcourt, that his party's loss in 2015 was now a blessing.

"Our defeat in 2015 enhanced and entrenched our democratic credentials as the party of democrats," Mr Secondus said as he declared the convention open.

He added, "It also humbled us and renewed our zeal to rebuild our umbrella of inclusion and hope."

Mr Secondus said the APC winning the 2015 election was made possible by the reform of the electoral process carried out by a PDP-led government.

He said PDP helped in restoring democracy in Nigeria and rebuilding the country after taking power from the military in 1999.

"We inherited a divided country ravaged by years of military rule and alienation by the international community.

"For 16 years, we piloted the affairs of this nation without engaging in needless blame game like we are currently witnessing. We rebuilt our foreign reserves. We paid off our London and Paris debt. We liberalised our economy, introduced reforms across public procurement, banking, insurance, telecommunications and the public sector, " the PDP chairman said.

He said President Buhari and APC have ruined the country and thrown Nigerians into hardship. The PDP, he said, would take the government back in 2019.

"The simple message from across Nigeria and the globe is: President Buhari, it is time to go," he said.

