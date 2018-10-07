Nigeria: Quramo Writers' Prize 2018 Top 10 Unveiled

The top 10 entries for this year's Quramo Writers' Prize has been announced.

The yearly prize, which is awarded to an unpublished fiction manuscript, is in its second year. Last year, Samuel Monye (QWP 2017) emerged winner for his manuscript, Give Us Each Day.

A statement from Aduke Gomez, head of a five-member, jury said: "We received over 480 entries this year.

The manuscripts addressed a wide range of issues and were realized in varying styles and perspectives.

What was obvious is that there is a significant talent pool of writers in Nigeria, and our literature is well and alive and thriving.

My co-judges and I are happy to have found 10 manuscripts worthy of consideration for the award of the Quramo Writers' Prize 2018."

The top 10 entries are, in alphabetical order: Achalugo Ezekobe, Boys on Jumping Trousers; Ani Obiamaka Splendour, The Girl Who Saw Tomorrow; Chioma Mildred Okonkwo, All That Glitters; Elohor Turtoe, Fort Conquer; Emmanuel Michael, Running Waters; Harry Nzube Nlebedim, A Cry Within; Jesutofunmi Emma Fekoya, Mirror On the Wall; Oriasotie Emmanuel Ehimare, When Yesterday Saved Tomorrow; Richard Onuegbe Oti, From Mbaise With Love and Wayne Adewale Samuel, Third World Wars Alpha.

Speaking on the announcement, the executive publisher of Quramo Publishing Ltd, Mrs. Gbemi Shasore, said, "we are excited as we anticipate the crowning of a new winner.

Samuel Monye's debut is a wonderful novel, and we hope that our judges will pick for us an equally amazing story to delight our readers. I can't wait to see who wins."

A short list of the top five will be announced on October 10 by Ms Gomez and her fellow judges: Kunle Kasumu, Edify Yakusak, Ego Boyo and Kayode Kofoworola.

The award ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, October 21, 2018.