Nigeria: Jpdc, Ibarapa North Lcda Collaborate On Environmental Sustainability

The Justice Development and Peace Commission (JPDC), in partnership with Ibarapa North East Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ibadan, Oyo State, have raised alarm on the consequences of climate change, which has led to a gradual reduction of the ozone layer resulting in climatic change.

They claimed that the depletion of the ozone layer is bound to lead to global warming, irregular rainfall pattern, desertification and flooding, which is bound to have a high effect on both natural environment, plants, animals and human beings.

At an awareness and sensitisation rally on the reduction in the ozone layer, the executive chairman of Ibarapa LCDA, Hon. Yunus Oluosegba, approved of the efforts of farmers at ensuring food security of the nation.

He enjoined them to imbibe the culture of planting trees in replacement for every tree that is cut to ensure environmental sustainability.

He thanked the JPDC for their unrelenting efforts at ensuring sustainable development, reiterating the commitment of the state to do same.

The acting Head of program, Integrated Development Program, JDPC, Mrs Olorode Bolanle, in her address pointed out the realities of climate change and what participants can contribute to its reduction.

At the end of the event, the council manager, director of agriculture, and the majority leader, Mr. Aderemi Akande, Mr. Taiwo Oduremi and Hon. Taiwo Owoade respectively, planted some tree seedlings around the council secretariat. All the participants were also given one tree seedling each to plant.