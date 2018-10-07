7 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Jpdc, Ibarapa North Lcda Collaborate On Environmental Sustainability

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Precious Ihejirika

The Justice Development and Peace Commission (JPDC), in partnership with Ibarapa North East Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ibadan, Oyo State, have raised alarm on the consequences of climate change, which has led to a gradual reduction of the ozone layer resulting in climatic change.

They claimed that the depletion of the ozone layer is bound to lead to global warming, irregular rainfall pattern, desertification and flooding, which is bound to have a high effect on both natural environment, plants, animals and human beings.

At an awareness and sensitisation rally on the reduction in the ozone layer, the executive chairman of Ibarapa LCDA, Hon. Yunus Oluosegba, approved of the efforts of farmers at ensuring food security of the nation.

He enjoined them to imbibe the culture of planting trees in replacement for every tree that is cut to ensure environmental sustainability.

He thanked the JPDC for their unrelenting efforts at ensuring sustainable development, reiterating the commitment of the state to do same.

The acting Head of program, Integrated Development Program, JDPC, Mrs Olorode Bolanle, in her address pointed out the realities of climate change and what participants can contribute to its reduction.

At the end of the event, the council manager, director of agriculture, and the majority leader, Mr. Aderemi Akande, Mr. Taiwo Oduremi and Hon. Taiwo Owoade respectively, planted some tree seedlings around the council secretariat. All the participants were also given one tree seedling each to plant.

Nigeria

Tight Race for PDP Presidential Ticket

Except for a major upset, the odds, yesterday, seemed to favour Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, in the race… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.