7 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Okowa Felicitates With New Nuj President

By Editor

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated the newly elected President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Chris Isiguzo, saying his emergence is significant, considering Nigerians are desirous of enthroning a true democratic change in the way they are being governed.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, extolled the virtues of Isiguzo, who was elected at the NUJ Sixth Delegates' Conference, held in Abeokuta.

Okowa, who also commended outgoing President of NUJ, Mr. Waheed Odusile, for his contributions to the development of journalism profession while in office, said: "The election of the new NUJ President was not a surprise, following his antecedents as Vice President of NUJ, South East Zone."

