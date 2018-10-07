7 October 2018

Nigeria: Documentary On Ilaro Federal Poly to Premiere Oct 16

By Precious Ihejirika

Public screening of the documentary, The Federal Polytechnic Ilaro: A Citadel of Learning, is scheduled to hold on October 16, 2018 during the school's convocation ceremonies.

Producer of the film, Deji Adeyemi, said the production, which was a culmination of three years of intensive work from conception to finish, is his attempt to showcase the intrinsic values and achievements of the pioneer management team along with the first set of senior members of staff, the present one and make future projections.

According to Adeyemi, the documentary was conceptualised to profile the historical narrative, technological and intellectual accomplishments of the higher institution from its establishment 39 years ago to date.

"The 58-minute documentary, which is shot on high definition (HD) Sony Camera chain, is a testimony of professionalism in documentary film production, featuring crisp and clear images, articulate narration and appropriate sound track," he said.

He explained that the production, which is segmented into various phases and development timelines of the polytechnic, started with a throw-back to school's very beginning, with Dr. Tayo Ogunbadejo, the pioneer Rector, and gradually captured its succeeding chief executives such as, Prof. S.A Olagbegi, Dr. Adebayo Makanjuola, Dr. R.A Oloyo and the current Rector of the institution, Dr. O.O Aluko.

The past rectors highlighted their tenure with subtitles like: In the Beginning, Building up Legacies of Founding Fathers, The Transformation Era and Greater Heights.

The production, Adeyemi said succinctly spotlighted areas such as the polytechnic's journey from 1979 when it came into existence until now, such as, Overview of Academic Curriculum, Courses of Instruction, Research and Development, Strategic Partnership, Alumni Relations, the Gown, Staff Development and Training, Students Unionism, Entrepreneurship Education, Infrastructural Development and Future Projections.

Watching the documentary, Adeyemi said, gives the impression "you are going through a meticulously put together pictorial book on the life of the Polytechnic. There are images of the pioneer management team along with the first set of senior members of staff (in black and white), which is quite nostalgic and surely will appeal to the old students of the polytechnic and also with the fact that all past Rectors were individually interviewed."

The institution's rector, Dr. Olusegun Aluko, said one of factors that have made the school to stand out apart from the rest is discipline.

He pointed out that, "our members of staff are disciplined, our students are disciplined and exceptional. We know when we are going to resume, we know when we're going to write exams and we know when we're going to close."

