7 October 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Minister - Govt Won't Recognise 'New' Ndebele King

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
South Africa-based Bulelani Lobengula - the new Ndebele King (left).
By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE government does not recognise the recent coronation of South Africa-based Bulelani Lobengula as the new Ndebele king, a cabinet minister has said.

A faction of the royal Khumalo family, last Saturday, defied a High Court order and unveiled Bulelani as the new Ndebele king.

He was initially set to be sworn-in in March this year during a traditional ceremony at Barbourfields Stadium.

The event was stopped after another claimant to the throne, Peter Zwide-Kalanga Khumalo, secured High Court interdict barring the event.

Speaking in an interview with NewZimbabwe.Com in Bulawayo Friday, local government minister July Moyo maintained that there is no such a post (Ndebele King) in the constitution.

"Government is not aware that there is now a new Ndebele king," he said.

"In any case, the constitution of Zimbabwe does not provide for such a structure. We will not recognise that."

Even so, Ntabazinduna 'Chief', Felix Nhlanhlayemangwe Khayisa Ndiweni, declared Bulelani as the official monarch of the five houses of the Khumalos.

He was speaking during King Mzilikazi commemorations at Mhlahlandlela on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

Ndiweni criticised the High Court for banning installation of Bulelani in March.

However, Bulelani's rival, Peter Zwide-Kalanga Khumalo has questioned the involvement of Ndiweni in the installation process, arguing that he is not the real chief.

Ndiweni is embroiled in a bitter chieftainship wrangle with his brother Thambo who is based in the UK.

Ndiweni, who also used to live in the UK for about 40 years, returned home a few years ago and claimed the chieftainship following his father's death.

More on This

New Ndebele King Installed As Family Defies High Court

THE Khumalo family has defied a High Court order and installed South Africa-based Bulelani Lobengula as the new Ndebele… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.