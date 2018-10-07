6 October 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Nidaa Tounes - MP Mohamed Ben Souf Resigns From Party's Parliamentary Bloc

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tunis/Tunisia — Nidaa Tounes MP Mohamed Ben Souf, on Saturday, announced his resignation from the parliamentary bloc of the party at the end of the parliamentary day of this political party.

"I reject politics flogging a dead horse or turning into a vicious circle and I am more and more convinced that the Nidaa Tounes bloc is no longer a structure to represent the party, in a way that has upset the political equation and violated parliamentary laws, so I announce my resignation from the Nidaa Tounes bloc, " Ben Souf, a deputy representing the constituency of Italy wrote on his Facebook page.

The former deputy of Nidaa Tounes, who held the post of deputy speaker of the parliament in charge of communication said his resignation came after an "extraordinary" parliamentary day during which responsibilities within the bureaus of the legislative committees and the Bureau of the Parliament were distributed.

The Nidaa Tounes bloc is now the third largest bloc in the House of People's Representatives behind Ennahdha and the National Coalition.

The parliamentary group of Nidaa Tounes which counted a few months ago 56 MPs has seen several resignations within it and from the party itself and the accession of 12 resigning MPs to the new parliamentary bloc "the National Coalition" which has 47 deputies.

Tunisia

Tunisia's Volleyball Championship - Day-1 Results

Results of Tunisia's Volleyball Championship day-1 games played on Saturday afternoon: Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.