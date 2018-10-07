Tunisia: Nidaa Tounes - MP Mohamed Ben Souf Resigns From Party's Parliamentary Bloc

Tunis/Tunisia — Nidaa Tounes MP Mohamed Ben Souf, on Saturday, announced his resignation from the parliamentary bloc of the party at the end of the parliamentary day of this political party.

"I reject politics flogging a dead horse or turning into a vicious circle and I am more and more convinced that the Nidaa Tounes bloc is no longer a structure to represent the party, in a way that has upset the political equation and violated parliamentary laws, so I announce my resignation from the Nidaa Tounes bloc, " Ben Souf, a deputy representing the constituency of Italy wrote on his Facebook page.

The former deputy of Nidaa Tounes, who held the post of deputy speaker of the parliament in charge of communication said his resignation came after an "extraordinary" parliamentary day during which responsibilities within the bureaus of the legislative committees and the Bureau of the Parliament were distributed.

The Nidaa Tounes bloc is now the third largest bloc in the House of People's Representatives behind Ennahdha and the National Coalition.

The parliamentary group of Nidaa Tounes which counted a few months ago 56 MPs has seen several resignations within it and from the party itself and the accession of 12 resigning MPs to the new parliamentary bloc "the National Coalition" which has 47 deputies.