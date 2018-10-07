7 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: PDP Convention - Votes Polled By Each Presidential Aspirant

Photo: Twitter / Atiku Abubakar
Atiku AbubakarVerified former Vice President of Nigeria and candidate in 2019 Presidential election.
By Cletus Ukpong, Samuel Ogundipe and Nasir Ayitogo

Sorting of ballots has now been concluded in the Peoples Democratic Party national convention and presidential primaries opened by the party's national chairman, Uche Secondus, yesterday.

Results are set to be announced by party electoral officers, who placed the total number of accredited delegates from the 36 states and FCT at 3,274.

Akwa Ibom has the largest number with 153 delegates; while Ogun has the least with only 21 statutory delegates because of a last-minute court judgement that made it difficult to ascertain which of the warring factions should send delegates.

Twelve aspirants are up for election as the main opposition party's candidate to face President Muhammadu Buhari in the presidential election next February. A sole contender more or less, Mr Buhari formally became the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress at its convention in Abuja Saturday night.

The PDP candidate is expected to emerge after final results have been announced for the 12 aspirants.

The 12 aspirants are: Atiku Abubakar, Ahmed Makarfi, Aminu Tambuwal, Datti Baba-Ahmed, Attahiru Bafarawa, Sule Lamido, Bukola Saraki, Ibrahim Dankwambo, David Mark, Jonah Jang, KabiruTuraki and Rabi Kwankwaso. They have all expressed confidence in their individual abilities to clinch the ticket and challenge Mr Buhari in the presidential election on February 16, 2019.

The results as announced for each candidate are compiled in our updates here:

BUKOLA SARAKI     317
ATIKU ABUBAKAR     1,532
AMINU TAMBUWAL     693
IBRAHIM DANKWAMBO     111
AHMED MAKARFI     74
SULE LAMIDO     96
DAVID MARK     35
RABI KWANKWASO     158
DATTI BABA-AHMED     05
ATTAHIRU BAFAWARA     48
JONAH JANG     19
KABIRU TURAKI     65

