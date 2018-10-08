Zimbabwe: Mtukudzi Off to Rwanda for Kigali Jazz Junction

WORLD renowned Zimbabwean musician Oliver Mtukudzi is set to perform in Rwanda later this month.

Tuku, as he affectionately known among his legion of his fans, will be among the top acts at the monthly Kigali Jazz Junction which is scheduled for October 26.

Renowned for his African beat centring on commentary on social affairs, the 68-year-old veteran musician told NewZimbabwe.com that he was looking forward to his third show in Rwanda.

"I have performed before, it not my first time to perform in Rwanda because I have performed there twice," he said.

Asked about the future after more than half a century at the fore-front of the industry Tuku; "I am planning to work on my new songs ... I cannot run away from myself."

Rwandan media also confirmed that Tuku would perform as the October event.

The September edition was headlined by local folk music icon Jean Claude Muyango and Nigerian songbird Waje.