7 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jowie Should Know That I've Not Forgiven Him, Monica Kimani's Grieving Mother Says - Video

Photo: Ayub Muiyuro/The Nation
Mourners follow proceedings during the burial of Monica Kimani in Gilgil, Nakuru County, on September 28, 2018.
By Nahashon Musungu

Miriam Kimani, mother to the murdered 29-year old businesswoman Monica Kimani, has spoken to the media for the first time since her daughter's gruesome murder at her apartment in Nairobi.

In an interview with K24 TV, the grieving mother sent an emotion-laden message to main suspect Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, who is currently in police custody.

"I want that Joe to know that I have not forgiven him," said a visibly bitter and distraught mother.

"We (the family) can not even sleep. And then each morning we wake up to endless media stories of how our daughter was murdered. I don't even know what to say," she said.

Irungu, his TV journalist fiancée Jacque Maribe and another suspect named Brian Kassaine are being held in separate police stations in Nairobi.

MONICA'S LOVE LIFE

According to the police, all three suspects are likely to face charges in relation to Monica's murder.

Monica's family has meanwhile also refuted claims that the deceased was dating a prominent South Sudanese politician as suggested in sections of the media.

"That man the media is talking about is an old man. He is not even my daughter's age. She was operating a family business in Juba," the mother said.

The same sentiments were echoed by Monica's brother George.

"Monica was not dating any politician. Yes, she had a boyfriend and I'm sure this (and rumours about her affair with the politician) is torturing the guy," he said.

