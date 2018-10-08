Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Breaks Silence

Contemporary musician Jah Prayzah on Friday announced the name of his forthcoming album and the day of its launch, putting to rest speculation about him "neglecting locals" at the expense of the foreign market.

Jah Prayzah last "catered for his local followers" when he released his eighth album Kutonga Kwaro in October last year. since then his projects have been mainly targeted at the global audience.

His legions of local followers thought the Uzumba-born singer had forgotten about them and had found solace in Jah Prayzah's understudy Baba Harare, who seems to have hogged the limelight with his jiti-flavoured track The Reason Why.

This puts Jah Prayzah under pressure as he unveils his ninth album titled Chitubu (Spring), literally meaning that he is not yet a spent force. The album, to be launched at the Harare International Conference Centre on November 2, needs to not only outdo his past work, but that of other artistes who include Alick Macheso and Baba Harare, who are doing very well ahead of the festive season.

"The idea behind the title track Chitubu is that Jah Prayzah is the 'spring' that keeps pumping out water. He keeps churning out music for both his local and international fans," said Jah Prayzah's manager Keen Mushapaidze.

"The album is likely to carry 12 tracks of which a large chunk are traditional beats and a few have an international flavour for the global audience."

Mushapaidze said the crooner had taken his time to "brew" the album.

"Jah Prayzah took his time to come out with this product. The album is good, but the acceptance is in the fans who decide whether to endorse the music or not," he said.

"I can safely say all the songs got enough attention into them and the much loved traditional sound and mbira is there, but, like I said, it will depend on the fans whether they will like it or not."

However, only time will tell if Jah Prayzah's stock will continue to rise, given the fact that the political hype around his music that saw songs like Kutonga Kwaro, Ndin' Ndamubata and Masoja gaining traction has ostensibly subsided in the post-election period.

Put simply, the camp knows what this ninth album means to the brand and there is no room for mediocrity or wild experiments.

Jah Prayzah's discography includes Kutonga Kwaro (2017), Mdhara Vachauya (2016), Jerusarema (2015), Kumbumura Mhute (2014), Tsviriyo (2013), Ngwarira Kuparara (2012), Sungano Yerudo (2010) and Rudo Nerunyararo (2007).

Lately, the singer has been working on a number of projects with local and international stars and notable collaborations include songs such as Watora Mari with Tanzanian sensation Diamond Platnumz, My Lily featuring Nigerian Davido, Sendekera with South African outfit Mafikizolo, as well as Nziyo Yerudo which he did with Nigerian Yemi Alade.