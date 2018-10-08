Kenya: How the Oktoberfest Went Down in Nairobi

The annual Oktoberfest was celebrated in Nairobi on Saturday, and just like it has been over the past few years, this year's festival lived up to expectation as one of the best social events.

The celebration, organized by The German Business Association took place at The Hub, Karen.

And as per tradition, there was plenty of fun, food, freshly brewed German beers and music performances.

With most Kenyans accustomed to their favorite beers bottled, this year's Oktberfest offered spot for the attendants to enjoy fresh beer brews from the German culture.

A range of German crafted beer, including Simpils, Kifabock, Temstout, Chuikolsh, and Nyatipa among others were on offer.

A glass jug of any of those retailed at Sh700 and a purchase of such would earn you another free jug of the fresh brew. Beer cocktails a rare phenomena in Kenya were also on offer.

PARTY MOOD

And to keep the party mood going, giant screens were mounted at the venue for the hundreds of fans not to miss out on their English Premier League favorite matches as they sampled the brews.

But that wasn't all, the stage was also set for performances with Noni and the Beats Band opening the curtains with some cool soul jazz music.

Thereafter Red Acappella band took the stage with their benga sounds. To cap it all was the entry of female rapper Fena Gitu later in the night who gave a thrilling performance as the crowd cheered her on.

Traditionally, Oktoberfest is the world's largest beer festival and travelling fun fair hosted every year from mid or late September extending to the first weekend of October.

The festival is a very important part of the Bavarian culture which has been held since 1810. Other cities all over the world started holding Octoberfest after the original Munich event.