Kenya: Touring Major Lazer Thrill Electro-Music Fans in Nairobi

Thousands of electronic music fans in Nairobi filled up the Carnivore grounds on Saturday evening to enjoy amazing music from American dance trio, Major Lazer.

The crowd went wild with cheers and screams in approbation the moment the well-known artistes stepped on the stage.

The visiting artistes, who are best known for producing the biggest hits on radio, comprises record producer Diplo, and DJs Jillionaire and Walshy Fire.

They worked up the crowd with their bass beats of electro-music which filled up the air till morning with the crowd still on their feet dancing to the music.

The Tuborg-sponsored event also offered fans interactive session at an open center where they enjoyed games and received giveaways.