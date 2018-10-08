Kenya: Watch DP Ruto Shaking a Leg With Police Band

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday made an attempt to shake a leg at the Nairobi International Trade Fair.

Mr Ruto was following a performance by the Kenya Police band when he decided to join them.

He attempted to pull off a slow salsa dance like the officers and even shared two high fives with the band's female soloist.

Ruto's move to join in motivated other government officials present to punguza uzee with an old time hit.

The band was performing Congolese musician Mpongo Love's Ndaya.

