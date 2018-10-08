6 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Watch DP Ruto Shaking a Leg With Police Band

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mwende Kasujja

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday made an attempt to shake a leg at the Nairobi International Trade Fair.

Mr Ruto was following a performance by the Kenya Police band when he decided to join them.

He attempted to pull off a slow salsa dance like the officers and even shared two high fives with the band's female soloist.

Ruto's move to join in motivated other government officials present to punguza uzee with an old time hit.

The band was performing Congolese musician Mpongo Love's Ndaya.

Deputy President William Ruto joins the Kenya Police band in a dance.

Kenya

U.S. Has New Investment Plan to Counter China

US President Donald Trump is expected within days to approve an initiative to overhaul the US investment strategy in… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.