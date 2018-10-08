Nigeria: 5 Nigerian Celebrities Rocking the International Stage

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

Many celebrities have proven themselves to be more than capable of extending their reach beyond Nigeria. This week, Weekend Magazine takes a look at the top celebrities making major moves on the international scene.

Wizkid

Ever since his collaboration with Drake on the chart topping track, One Dance, Wizkid's career soared to superstardom globally selling out some of the largest arenas and concert halls in the world. He also became the first Nigerian artiste to sell out the Royal Albert Hall in the UK and most recently, performed at the Afro Republik Festival at Wembley. He was also a special guest at Tinie Tempah's UK tour in 2014 and joined Chris Brown on his One Hell of a Nite tour in Amsterdam back in 2016. He was also due to perform at Coachella earlier this year but was unable to make it.

Davido

The Damiduro singer also has a large fan base globally. Davido became the first African to perform live at the MOBO Awards where he won the Best African Act in 2017. Most recently, the star started his Locked Up tour in the US. At the Maryland leg of the tour which was completely sold out, he brought out American-Nigerian rapper, Wale under Rick Ross's Maybach Music Group (MMG) group during which they performed their hit track Fine Girls.

Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve's directorial debut, Lion Heart proved to be a huge success. American streaming service, Netflix, announced that they have acquired the movie becoming the first Nigerian Netflix original movie available to global audiences. A few days later, the movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Interviewed by CNN's Richard Quest, she spoke on how much the feat meant to her and the Nigerian movie industry as a whole saying that she sees Nollywood going global very soon.

Kunle Afolayan

Kunle Afolayan is presently one of Nigeria's most celebrated directors and actors. Starring and being the brain behind in The Figurine: Araromire led to his winning five awards at the African Film Academy. Afolayan also represented Nollywood at the Subversive Film Festival in Croatia in which Nollywood was cited as the second biggest movie industry in the world back in 2011. He then went ahead to star in Phone Swap which become a box office hit after premiering in Paris, France.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

Omotola has been in the news a lot lately. Back in June, the A-list actress was invited to join the Academy of Motion Pictures and Science (Oscars) among 927 others who that were also invited to join the prestigious institution. Just this week, she was honoured by the United Nations (UN) as one of the Most Influential 100 People of African descent. Also back in 2013, she was included in Time Magazines list of 100 Most Influential People in the World alongside the biggest names in the world such as Beyoncé, Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama.