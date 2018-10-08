Kenya: This Is How King Kaka Rolled With Global Icons in New York

Kenyan rapper and entrepreneur King Kaka - real name Kennedy Ombima - made his recent trip to New York count by meeting global icons and giving interviews to top American radio stations.

Bill Gates, Graca Machel and Ed Sheeran are among the notable global figures who the Kenyan rapper met and spoke to while in New York.

King Kaka, who will be releasing his new album Eastlando Royalty next month, was in New York for the Annual Goalkeepers Conference, which is a catalyst for action (fight against poverty, inequality and disease) bringing leaders from around the world to share what is working and what isn't to forge new partnerships.

Kaka King was invited because of his Sanitary Bank Campaign that seeks to keep 100,000 girls in school. The campaign has reached 10,000 girls so far.

The Kaka Empire boss also got time on the sidelines of the conference to give an interview to Hot 97, the second biggest radio station in America behind Power 105.

RADIO INTERVIEW

King Kaka was interviewed by the legendary radio host Ebro Darden. Only a few other artistes like Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C have been interviewed by Ebro.

While in New York, the Mistarillionaire hit maker made sure every minute counted and he shared it with his fans on social media.

Going by his tweets, it appears King Kaka relished every moment of his time in the Big Apple.

"Eastlando to New York. History has been made Leo The Only Kenyan Artiste and among a few African artists to be interviewed @hot97 New York," he tweeted.

In another tweet he wrote, "Network huku NY ni shida kiasi, Ebu mtu Acall Mother amshow niko karibu kumake it."

Last month, King Kaka joined the ranks of Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, Nigerian DJ Jimmy Jatt and South African technology entrepreneur Madoda Khuzwayo as the face of the One Life. Live Them global campaign by Premium cognac brand, Rémy Martin.