Nigeria: Burna Boy Releases Limited Edition Space Puffs Cereal

By Akinwale Akinyoade

Nigerian reggae music act, Burna Boy has given fans something new to be happy about and it is not music.

The "Yawa Dey" crooner took to Twitter to make the annoucement that he has released Burna Boy Space Puffs Cereal.

The award winning music star who is currently in London for his concert, held a Pop Up sales of his new venture today in London. During the event, he unveiled his limited cereal which he confirmed via Twitter are only 50 in the world!

Burnaboy Space puffs Cereal!!!

Only 50 in the world 💨💨💨💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/Wl9wWVgPrA

- Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 6, 2018

LONDON POP UP WAS MASSIVE.🇬🇧

Shout out to my creative team for the work. They killed it! -

martellcognac @officialbelaire came all the way through with the drinks! -

My fans braved... https://t.co/N3dsim7Boh

- Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 7, 2018

