President Muhammadu Buhari and wife Aisha Buhari.

When it comes to certain issues concerning Family, some people will play the "a wife should always support her husband" card. But First Lady, Aisha is not having that, as she has vocally castigated her husband's party on their activities.

She stated via her Twitter account that, "It is disheartening to note that some aspirants used their hard earned money to purchase nomination forms, got screened, cleared and campaigned vigorously yet found their names omitted on election day. These forms were bought at exorbitant prices."

This is not the first time she would voice her opinion in what seems to be lack of support for her husband's political party.

Some Nigerians are reacting via twitter to this new development.

Why is Aisha Buhari complaining to us? Can't she talk to her husband instead? What does she want us to do about it? Nonsense.

-- Barrister Mr Gideon (@DondeonBeke) October 7, 2018

So the summary of Aisha Buhari's thread is "Do not vote for my husband and his party because they don't have sense like that". 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

-- Bolouere (@boluxxxx) October 7, 2018

When good people keep quiet, good things get bad. If MLK, Jesus, Mohammed, Plato, Aristotle, Galileo, Einstein and the rest kept quiet as you suggested, where will the world be now? Aisha Buhari is my kind of woman. Speak the truth even when it's uncomfortable.

-- small Debola, big God (@enitioluwafe) October 7, 2018

Aisha Buhari needs to speak more on important issues like the education sector, health sector, kidnapped girls and women, and the poverty that has ravaged Nigeria; not just on personal issues she deems priority.

-- Dr. Dípò (@OgbeniDipo) October 7, 2018

😂😂😂😂😂

Aisha Buhari is PUBLICLY fighting and slagging the party led by @MBuhari her husband.

This is what happens when husband and wife fail to do their "work" properly in za ozza room...

Haba!

😂😂😂😂

-- afrispheric (@afrispheric) October 7, 2018

Aisha Buhari is something sha... It's always about her interest.

What major cause has she identified with in these 3 years?

Women empowerment - No

Chibok/Dapchi girls - No

Health reforms - No

Lifeless first lady/wife of president

-- SavePlateauLives (@faith_anza) October 7, 2018

Aisha Buhari closest person to her husband forever calling him and his ppl out. But faux intellectuals online swear he is the next thing after sliced bread. Wawuex

-- PASTOR OLA 😇 (@Biisi96) October 7, 2018