Nigeria: Saraki Declares Support for Atiku

Photo: Twitter / Atiku Abubakar
Atiku AbubakarVerified former Vice President of Nigeria and candidate in 2019 Presidential election.
By Abisola Olasupo

Nigeria's senate president Bukola Saraki has promised to support the opposition People's Democratic party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming 2019 election.

Abubakar polled 1,532 votes to defeat Saraki who came third with 317 votes followed by the former governor of Kano State Rabiu Kwankwaso who polled 158 votes.

Saraki, who also contested in the primaries that produced Abubakar, said the former Nigerian vice president deserved the victory.

"I congratulate our Presidential Candidate, Your Excellency, Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar, for your victory. You have stayed on course over the years and truly, you deserve this victory," Saraki said.

"We always knew from Day 1 that only one candidate would emerge. On behalf of all the aspirants, I want to assure Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar that we will work with you to ensure that come 2019, you emerge as Nigeria's next President," he added.

The former opposition party presidential aspirant also thanked the party for conducting a free and fair primary

"I want to thank Governor Okowa for planning and organizing this transparent, free and fair Presidential Primary and Convention," Saraki stated.

