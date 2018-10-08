Kenya: Are the Bahatis Trying to Copy Diamond and Zari?

Photo: Nairobi News

LEFT: Kenyan gospel singer Bahati and his wife Diana Marua with their daughter Heaven. RIGHT: Bongo artiste Diamond Platnumz and baby mama Zari Hassan with their daughter Tiffa.

Kenyan gospel singer Bahati and his wife Diana Marua chose an all-black theme when they recently left town for a family vacation.

Their outfits have however been criticized with netizens accusing them of copying Bongo maestro Diamond Platnumz and his baby mama Zari Hassan.

Diamond and Zari were once pictured donning all black outfits while carrying their first daughter Tiffa.

The two couples have been contrasted in photos with users asking whether Bahati was trying to copy Diamond.

Diana Vuhasio wrote, "Diana na Bahati wanajaribu copy lifestlye ya Diamond na Zari amuwezi Zari na Diamond hata tobo."

Magdaline Wechuli added, "So kuna copycat hapa."

Thoko Thoko commented, "Bahatis are trying to be Diamonds."

Maggy Wambui stated, "Jealousy will kill you Kenyans."

And just like Diamond bought Zari and his children a house in South Africa, Bahati recently surprised Diana with a fully furnished Nairobi home.