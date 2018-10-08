Nigeria: MTV EMA 2018 - Davido, Tiwa Savage Nominated for Best African Act

Photo: allafrica.com

Best African Act nominees - Davido, Distruction Boyz and Shekhinah. Tiwa Savage, Fally Ipupa; and Kenya's Nyashinski.

Nigerian music superstars, Davido and Tiwa Savage have been nominated for the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) in the Best African Act category.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ace singers were nominated alongside four other African acts Distruction Boyz (South Africa), Fally Ipupa (DRC), Nyashinski (Kenya) and Shekinah (South Africa).

According to Viacom international Media Network, organizers of the global awards, the ceremony has been scheduled to hold at Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Barakaldo, Biscay in Spain on Sunday, Nov. 4.

At the International stage, Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello leads the nominations snagging six nods including "Best Song" and "Best Video" for her chart-topping hit "Havana" featuring Young Thug.

She also gets a nod for "Best Artist" alongside Ariana Grande and Post Malone, who follow Cabello with five nominations each.

Also Canadian rapper Drake Graham and English singer Dua Lipa join the contenders for "Best Artist," securing four nominations each alongside Canadian Shawn Mendes, including "Best Local Act" for at their respective home countries.(NAN)