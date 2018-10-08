7 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: 'My Two Wives' Does Not Promote Polygamy, Says TV Series Director

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

A Kenyan TV series that sees a man caught between a glimpse of a place that brought him up, and the promise of a place that holds his future has recently elicited conversation on social media that it was promoting polygamy.

But the series director, Philippe Bresson says that is not the intention of the production and that the is all about putting two people from different parts of the world together.

He says the series was originally to be called Inherited based on the African customs of wife inheritance, but to modernise the concept they called it My Two Wives.

"We are not promoting polygamy, its more of a roommate situation. The production centres on the three main characters but not anyone in particular in the real world," Bresson says.

The story line revolves around Zacharia Femi, played by Eddy Peter, who grew up in a rural homestead and worked hard in school which saw him get a University scholarship to the city and he never looked back.

He would later find love and settle down in the city with his wife, Toni (Diana Mulwa). One day he was startled with the news that his older brother Alphonse had suffered a heart attack and passed on.

INHERITED WIFE

Zach must inherit his late brother's wife Damaris (Wakio Mzenge) as his own but he believes the idea is old and outdated. His mother tricks him into the idea by telling him that he will inherit 20 acres of family land if he inherits her.

How does he navigate through the confusing emotions of inheriting his brother's wife, and the steadfast marriage he has managed to build for himself?

Facing financial difficulties and the promise of a piece of land Zack takes Damaris back with him to Nairobi.

As time passes Zach and Damaris develop a natural bond, they share the same childhood memories from the village, things Toni will never understand; against his will, he finds himself drawn to Damaris.

In a recent interview with Nairobi News, lead character Mr Eddy said he is happy that his real life is totally different from that of the character he plays in the series.

"I'm just playing a character and I thank God that my wife is not like that. If I was Zach I would have run away a long time ago, that is not an easy life," said the father of three who is happily married to one wife.

Kenya

U.S. Has New Investment Plan to Counter China

US President Donald Trump is expected within days to approve an initiative to overhaul the US investment strategy in… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.