7 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Attacks APC, Tells Nigerians to Vote Wisely

Photo: The Guardian
Aisha Buhari.
By Joshua Odeyemi

Wife of Nigeria President, Aisha Buhari has lambasted the All Progressive congress (APC) for its undemocratic principles.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari was voted into office on the party's platform. He is also the presidential candidate of the party in next year's general elections.

But Mrs Buhari, in a tweet on her official handle @aishambuhari, lamented that the APC denied many aspirants the opportunity to earn the party' tickets after purchasing its expensive forms.

"It is disheartening to note that some aspirants used their hard earned money to purchase nomination forms, got screened, cleared and campaigned vigorously yet found their names omitted on Election Day, these forms were bought at exorbitant prices.

"Many others contested and yet had their result delayed. Fully knowing that AUTOMATIC tickets have been given to other people," she lamented.

Mrs Buhari expressed dismay that: "All Progressives Congress being a party whose cardinal principle is change and headed by a comrade/ activist whose main concern is for the common man, yet, such impunity could take place under its watch."

She called on Nigerians to dump aspirants who are not committed to the provision of democratic dividends.

