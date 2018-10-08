7 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Gospel Baptist Bishops Worry Over Christians' Persecution in Nigeria

By Chioma Okonkwo

Gospel Baptist Bishops,who met in Awe, Oyo State, have expressed worries over what they called "persecution of Christian brothers in Nigeria".

At the end of their four-day 46th annual conference, the Bishops, who spoke under the auspices of Bishops of the Gospel Baptist Conference of Nigeria and Overseas (GBCN), in their resolutions, read by Archbishop Magnus Adeyemi Atilade, their President, said Christians in the country could not continue to live and worship their God under fear and molestation.

The GBCN admonished government to live to expectation, saying the situation should not continue.

"We resolved to pray for our Christian brothers facing persecution in different parts of the country just because of their faith, and for the Church in Nigeria for the Lord to arise and defend His Church", Atilade said. The group also called for unity among Christians and their leaders.

According to him, the group emphasized the need for Christians to walk in the way of love to worship, honour and Glorify God in gratitude for His love, Blessings and Mercy on all His creations. All should worship the creator of Human and Earth in spirit and faith (John 4:23)

