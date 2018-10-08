Nigeria: Buhari Not in Receipt of El-Rufai's Letter On Shehu Sani

The Presidency said yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in receipt of Governor Nasiru El- Rufai's letter on Senator Shehu Sani.

A letter purportedly written by El-Rufai dated October 2, this year titled, 'forwarding of a compendium of Shehu Sani's denigration of President Buhari, the APC and the Governor of Kaduna state' had gone viral on social media.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has distanced Buhari from the letter.

"The presidency wishes to distance President Muhammadu Buhari from a letter currently in circulation, which alleges that the President had authorized a Governor or anyone else for that matter to "deal with traitors and disloyal members of APC, especially Senator Shehu Sani."

"We wish to confirm that the President is not aware of any such letter, let alone authorising anyone to deal with any party member.

"Given President Buhari's record, it is inconceivable that he would usurp the role of the party leaders and instruct anyone to punish a party member," the statement said.