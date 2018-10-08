8 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Not in Receipt of El-Rufai's Letter On Shehu Sani

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ismail Mudashir

The Presidency said yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in receipt of Governor Nasiru El- Rufai's letter on Senator Shehu Sani.

A letter purportedly written by El-Rufai dated October 2, this year titled, 'forwarding of a compendium of Shehu Sani's denigration of President Buhari, the APC and the Governor of Kaduna state' had gone viral on social media.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has distanced Buhari from the letter.

"The presidency wishes to distance President Muhammadu Buhari from a letter currently in circulation, which alleges that the President had authorized a Governor or anyone else for that matter to "deal with traitors and disloyal members of APC, especially Senator Shehu Sani."

"We wish to confirm that the President is not aware of any such letter, let alone authorising anyone to deal with any party member.

"Given President Buhari's record, it is inconceivable that he would usurp the role of the party leaders and instruct anyone to punish a party member," the statement said.

Nigeria

Buhari Versus Atiku - Who Wins the Presidency?

President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, weekend, picked the presidential tickets of the All… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.