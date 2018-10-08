Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Knocks APC Over Party Primaries

Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, has lambasted the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over what controversy and irregularities that followed the party's primaries.

According to her, the party appeared to have granted automatic tickets to some political office aspirants while denying others the opportunity to contest even though they had coughed huge amounts of money to purchase nomination forms. In a series of tweets on her verified Twitter handle, @aishabuhari, yesterday , she dissociated herself from what she regretted that Oshiomhole, despite coming from Labour background that required staying on the side of the people, presided over the impunity. Mrs. Buhari therefore called on Nigerians to resist it.

She tweeted: "It is disheartening to note that some aspirants used their hard earned money to purchase nomination forms, got screened, cleared and campaigned vigorously yet found their names omitted on Election Day, these forms were bought at exorbitant prices. "Many others contested and yet had their result delayed. Fully knowing that AUTOMATIC tickets have been given to other people. "All Progressives Congress being a party whose cardinal principle is change and headed by a comrade/ activist whose main concern is for the common man, yet, such impunity could take place under its watch. "It is important for the populace to rise against impunity and for voters to demand from aspirants to be committed to the provision of basic amenities such as: 1. Potable drinking water; 2. Basic health care ( Primary Health Care centers) "Given this development one will not hesitate than DISSOCIATE from such unfairness, be neutral and speak for the voiceless. "Education within conducive & appropriate learning environments.

"Let us vote wisely! LONG LIVE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA!"