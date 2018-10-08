Photo: The Herald

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa (file photo).

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has described 2018 as the most difficult year for the opposition party.

In a eulogy to comfort the Tsvangirai family over the passing on of former premier Morgan Tsvangirai's younger brother Casper, Chamisa said the party has endured painful moments this year.

Casper who was 61 died on Saturday in Kwekwe. His passing comes a few months after the death of former Prime Minister Morgan in February this year.

The elder Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer of the colony at a Johannesburg hospital.

The party has also, this year, lost founding members in former national housing minister Fidelis Mhashu and Matabeleland South Senator Sithembile Mlotshwa amongst other party members.

"The year 2018 has been unkind to the MDC family," said Chamisa in a statement Sunday.

"We lost our founding father Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai. In the same period, we have had to bury a sister of the late freedom champion President Tsvangirai.

"We also lost other founder members and fine souls in Fidelis Mhashu, Sithembile Mlotshwa and many others."

Casper, the MDC leader said, has passed on at a troubled time for the country.

"Tsvangirai (Casper) was a good man who is gone too soon before he could see the fruits of real transformation.

"He left without the country having realised the dream of real change, total democracy and a genuine new era," said Chamisa.

Casper had various mining interests in Midland's second largest city of Kwekwe.

He was the director of Toreka company which is involved in gold mining.

The youthful opposition leader said despite being a business tycoon, Casper remained committed to fight on behalf of the downtrodden.

"Despite being a business person, he selflessly fought for the underprivileged, a not so fashionable step for most in the private sector. We applaud him for taking the risk and adding his weight on behalf of the voiceless.

"We salute and celebrate Mr Casper Tsvangirai who, like his late brother and democracy icon Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai, committed his life to fight against injustice and was a hero of the people.

"Life is about what you give and not what you get, Casper Tsvangirai gave a lot to this world in wisdom, entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

"Our nation is poorer with the passing of this esteemed patriot."

Casper is survived by his wife and five children.