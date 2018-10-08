8 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Unicef Partners Bauchi to Curb Newborn Mortality

By Rauf Oyewole

Bauchi — United Nations International Children's Education Fund (UNICEF) has decided to partner Bauchi State government in reducing newborn mortality.

UNICEF's Field Office Chief in the state, Mr. Bahnu Pathak, stated this at a two-day stakeholders' engagement for situation analysis on newborn heath in the state at the weekend.

Having ranked Bauchi fifth among Nigerian states in terms of newborn deaths, the world body said that out of every 1,000 newborns in the state, 161 were likely to die before their fifth birthday.

About 11,455 newborns die every year in the state, it said, adding that "this is far above the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target."

