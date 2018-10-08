Kenya: Migori Senate By-Election Kicks Off

Voting has kicked off smoothly in Migori where six candidates are battling it out to fill the vacant senate seat.

The voting exercise started at 6am but some voters were in the polling stations as early as 5am.

On Sunday, the county security authorities said each of the each of the 826 polling stations will be manned by at least two police officers.

County police boss Joseph Nthenge said his officers will make sure order and peace is maintained during the by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Ben Oluoch Okello in June.