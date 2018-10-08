8 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Migori Senate By-Election Kicks Off

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ruth Mbula

Voting has kicked off smoothly in Migori where six candidates are battling it out to fill the vacant senate seat.

The voting exercise started at 6am but some voters were in the polling stations as early as 5am.

On Sunday, the county security authorities said each of the each of the 826 polling stations will be manned by at least two police officers.

County police boss Joseph Nthenge said his officers will make sure order and peace is maintained during the by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Ben Oluoch Okello in June.

Kenya

'Missing Voices' - Platform for Victims of Kenya's Extra-Judicial Killings

Civil society organizations in Kenya are seeking to revolutionize documentation and reporting of extra-judicial killings… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.