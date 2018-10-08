Nigeria: Abuja Protest - Police Invite Melaye, Murray-Bruce, Exclude Saraki

Abuja — THE Force Headquarters, yesterday, invited senators Dino Melaye and Ben Murray-Bruce to appear before the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Commissioner of Police today by 10a.m. to explain their roles in last Friday's protest in Abuja.

In the invitation letter, the Police excluded the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who was also invited in the initial invitation letter on Friday.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement on the latest invitation, did not explain why the Senate President was excluded.

Also, in the latest invitation the Police directed the two legislators to appear before the FCT Police boss for investigation and not the IGP Monitoring Unit as earlier stated in the press release from the Force Headquarters on October 5.

The statement, however, explained that investigation was still ongoing to determine the involvement or otherwise of some other individuals, who were captured on camera to have participated in the protest.