8 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Humiliated in Youth Olympic Opener

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Geoffrey Anene

Kenya got a rude welcome at the Youth Olympic Games in men's five-a-side hockey after being humiliated 7-0 by Australia in Buenos Aires on Sunday.

Kevin Lugalia's charges soaked in goals from James Collins and Miles Davis, who sounded the boards twice each, with Lain Carr, Allistair Murray and Ben White contributing one apiece.

Lugalia attributed the humiliating loss to stage fright.

"We played well. We were punished on turnovers. The boys have to overcome stage fright. We remain positive that our next match will bring good tidings," he told Nation Sport on phone.

Kenya, which is making its debut in men's five-a-side field hockey at the Youth Olympics, was unlucky not to get on the score sheet.

Richard Wanganga, Robinson Omutekete, Brian Nyabuti, Edson Ndombi and Bryton Ndwati had their shots saved by goalkeeper Starkie Chris.

The Kenyans will meet Canada on Monday, India (Tuesday), Bangladesh (Thursday) and Austria in other Pool 'B' matches.

India opened its campaign by thrashing neighbours Bangladesh 10-0, while Canada suffered a narrow 3-2 beating at the hands of Austria.

Pool 'A' comprises of Argentina, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Vanuatu and Zambia. Malaysia hit Vanuatu 14-0 as Poland ran out 6-3 winners against Mexico. Hosts Argentina hammered Africa's other representative Zambia 6-2.

The top four teams from the two pools will advance to quarter-finals. Teams which will finish group stage action in fifth place will face off in a 9/10 place playoff. Bottom-ranked sides will clash in a classification match to decide number 11 and 12 (last).

Kenya

'Missing Voices' - Platform for Victims of Kenya's Extra-Judicial Killings

Civil society organizations in Kenya are seeking to revolutionize documentation and reporting of extra-judicial killings… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.