8 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sharon Murder - Bail Hearing Set for Friday As Cases Merged

Photo: Daily Nation
Sharon Otieno who was kidnapped with Nation journalist Barrack Oduor on September 3, 2018. She was found dead on September 5, 2018.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his two aides will remain in custody for several more days after the High Court set their bail hearing for this Friday.

The High Court has allowed the State to merge their murder cases over the killing of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

The suspects, Mr Obado, his personal assistant Michael Juma Oyamo and a County Assembly clerk Casper Obiero pleaded to the charges again on Monday at the Milimani Law Courts.

The three have been charged with two counts of murder, that of killing Ms Otieno and her unborn child.

