13 September 2018

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Museveni Girls Pay Tribute to Their Parents in 27 Guns

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: ThisisAfrica
27 Guns movie poster.
By Anthony Lam Ayebe

Isaiah 60 Productions last weekend had a private premiere for its debut film, 27 Guns, at Cinema Magic, Naalya.

The war biopic follows the guerilla war days of Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (Arnold Mubangizi), who leads a group of young men into an armed liberation struggle for Uganda.

Set in the 1980s, 27 Guns is the second biggest Ugandan film of 2018 to be opened to a star-studded audience, after Love Faces that premièred on January 4.

With lots of Ugandan liberation stories to pick from including Fronasa fighters who underwent military training in Montepuez in Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique and the untold story of Fred Rwigyema, the production of 27 Guns may sow opportunities for adaptation of other rich stories into films.

It casts Diana Kamuntu (Janet Kataaha Museveni), Jonnie Magyezi (Fred Rwigyema), Alan Katongole (Al Hajji Moses Kigongo), Sezi Jedidiah Nuwewenka (Salim Saleh), Aganza Kisaka (Proscovia Nalweyiso), Cleopatra Koheirwe (Alice Karamuzi Kaboyo), Ayent T. Steve (Maj Gen Julius Oketta), Kenny Katuramu (Pecos Kutesa), Lenz Vivasi (Patrick Lumumba), Alexon Audax (Hannington Mugabi), Daniel Murungi (Kasasira), Daniel Kandiho (Fred Mugisha), and Jenkins Mutumba (Elly Tumwine).

The screenplay was written by M.F. Ssemujju and Sharpe Ssewali; the film is directed by Natasha Karugire and Sharpe Ssewali, and produced by Esteri Akandwanaho and Enock Ikrirza.

27 Guns sets a high bar for Isaiah 60 Productions and marks a big entrance onto the film scene by the Museveni/Saleh children, who have acting, production and directorial roles.

Kamuntu and Karugire are President Museveni's daughters, while Akandwanaho is their cousin - daughter to Gen Salim Saleh.

Also Ssewali, formerly with the gospel singing group First Love, shows off his other talents in the arts with this production.

ayebeanthony@gmail.com

More on This

Meet the Museveni in 27 Guns

If there is a saying Anorld Mubangizi should consider his favourite then, "Fall down seven times and stand up eight" is… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.