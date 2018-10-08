Uganda: Museveni Girls Pay Tribute to Their Parents in 27 Guns

Photo: ThisisAfrica

27 Guns movie poster.

Isaiah 60 Productions last weekend had a private premiere for its debut film, 27 Guns, at Cinema Magic, Naalya.

The war biopic follows the guerilla war days of Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (Arnold Mubangizi), who leads a group of young men into an armed liberation struggle for Uganda.

Set in the 1980s, 27 Guns is the second biggest Ugandan film of 2018 to be opened to a star-studded audience, after Love Faces that premièred on January 4.

With lots of Ugandan liberation stories to pick from including Fronasa fighters who underwent military training in Montepuez in Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique and the untold story of Fred Rwigyema, the production of 27 Guns may sow opportunities for adaptation of other rich stories into films.

It casts Diana Kamuntu (Janet Kataaha Museveni), Jonnie Magyezi (Fred Rwigyema), Alan Katongole (Al Hajji Moses Kigongo), Sezi Jedidiah Nuwewenka (Salim Saleh), Aganza Kisaka (Proscovia Nalweyiso), Cleopatra Koheirwe (Alice Karamuzi Kaboyo), Ayent T. Steve (Maj Gen Julius Oketta), Kenny Katuramu (Pecos Kutesa), Lenz Vivasi (Patrick Lumumba), Alexon Audax (Hannington Mugabi), Daniel Murungi (Kasasira), Daniel Kandiho (Fred Mugisha), and Jenkins Mutumba (Elly Tumwine).

The screenplay was written by M.F. Ssemujju and Sharpe Ssewali; the film is directed by Natasha Karugire and Sharpe Ssewali, and produced by Esteri Akandwanaho and Enock Ikrirza.

27 Guns sets a high bar for Isaiah 60 Productions and marks a big entrance onto the film scene by the Museveni/Saleh children, who have acting, production and directorial roles.

Kamuntu and Karugire are President Museveni's daughters, while Akandwanaho is their cousin - daughter to Gen Salim Saleh.

Also Ssewali, formerly with the gospel singing group First Love, shows off his other talents in the arts with this production.

