Nigeria: Oby Ezekwesili Emerges Presidential Candidate

Photo: Leadership

Nigeria's former minister of education and co-founder of the 'Bring Back Our Girls' movement, Oby Ezekwesili, has joined the growing number of candidates aiming to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari when Nigerians go to polls early 2019.

Mrs Ezekwesili on Sunday emerged the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria.

The party's chairman, Ganiu Galadima, disclosed this during the 2018 national convention of the party at Alexis hotel, Abuja, on Sunday.

Mr Galadima said his party is here to give hope to all Nigerians and Mrs Ezekwesili is the best among current presidential candidates.

"We appreciate Mrs Ezekwesili for pitching her tent with the party and we have resolved to work with her," he said.

Apart from serving in different positions during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, Mrs Ezekwesili, a former vice president of the World Bank, is best known for leading the movement that has been demanding freedom for all girls kidnapped by the Boko Haram terror group.

Details later...