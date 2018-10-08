Nigeria: Oby Ezekwesili, Others Get Presidential Tickets

Photo: Allied Congress Party of Nigeria

Oby Ezekwesili is Running for President in 2019

Ahead of the 2019 General Elections, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Accord (A), Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Peoples Coalition Party (PCP) and Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) have produced their presidential candidates.

The parties conducted their presidential primaries and national conventions mostly in Abuja and other parts of the country to meet the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline for the exercise.

Former minister of education and co-founder of the 'Bring Back Our Girls' movement Oby Ezekwesili emerged the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN).

Prince Ike Keke, a former American Army officer, emerged the presidential candidate of the NNPP, while Mr. Isaac Babatunde Ositelu was elected the candidate of the Accord (A) at separate national conventions yesterday in Abuja.

Also, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) elected Major General John W.T Gbor, as its presidential candidate for the 2019 polls.

This comes after years of absence in the presidential contest by the party, which did not field any candidate for the 2015 elections.

Also, a former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, emerged the presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Mimiko governed Ondo state between 2009 and 2016 on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He unanimously elected without opposition by members at its national convention in Abuja.

A medical doctor, Dr Nicolas Felix, emerged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Coalition Party (PCP) in Abuja.

The Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) elected Kano-born entrepreneur Alhaji Isa Bashir, as its flag bearer in 2019.