Nigeria: Ezekwesili Joins Presidential Race

Photo: Allied Congress Party of Nigeria
Oby Ezekwesili is Running for President in 2019
By George Okojie

Former Minister of Education and co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls movement Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili has joined the presidential race, thereby swelling growing number of persons aiming to oust President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general election. Ezekwesili, a former vice president for Africa at the World Bank in a statement she issued on Sunday made available to journalists announced her intention to run in the nation's presidential election scheduled to take place in February 2019. Ezekwesili, 55, served in Nigeria's government between 2000 and 2007, first as Solid Minerals Minister and later Education minister.

Ezekwesili said in the statement, "I want to run for, and win, the 2019 presidential election to serve and put the citizens first by mobilizing and taking decisive actions on a number of big ideas that will help all of us build an exceptional nation. Although she made no reference to affiliations to a political party and did not provide details of specific policies she would support, she hinged her aspiration on the fact that, "Governance keeps worsening. So we the citizens have decided to get into the political arena to make things right." By her declaration she will contest against President Muhammadu Buhari, who took office in 2015, has been presented for re-election by the ruling party as its candidate.

The serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly (LRA), Pastor Tunde Bakare had recently hinted on Ezekwesili's move at the freedom rally hosted by Tony Rapu, the senior pastor of This Present House held at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos. According to him, the former vice-president of the World Bank will seek the highest political office in the land. He said, "By the way, my sister Oby is stepping into politics now, she is going to contest for the office of the president, and I am waiting for October 7 to throw in my cap, so we can crash the entire system and begin to demand for a new Nigeria that we deserve."

