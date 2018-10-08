8 October 2018

Nigeria: Oby Ezekwesili - From Nobel Prize Nominee to Presidential Aspirant

Photo: Allied Congress Party of Nigeria
Oby Ezekwesili is Running for President in 2019
By Urenna Ukiwe

Nigeria is blessed with many political parties albeit wriggling to create a niche for themselves.

With all the primary elections and agreements going on in the various parties, one more declaration was made.

Oby Ezekwesili has declared for president. She was the advocate for "Bring back our girls" campaign, she was nominated for a nobel prize but unfortunately did not win one.

She has decided to fight extensively for Nigeria.

This is why, today, in response to the candidates of the #ACPPDP, I have officially declared my candidacy to run as a citizen, alongside you and other citizens, for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2019.

Our message is HOPE. Our hashtag is #Hope2019.

- Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) October 7, 2018

Oby Ezekwesili is also running for presidential position.

At last, someone with sense in the race. pic.twitter.com/7qqER5AoeC

- Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) October 7, 2018

Oby Ezekwesili emerges as ACPN presidential candidate. When did they do their own primaries?

ACPN - Awon Confused People of Nigeria.

- Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) October 7, 2018

In a perfect world, people like Oby Ezekwesili, Kingsley Moghalu and similar characters would be chosen without much question to lead Nigeria into a brighter future. Unfortunately our world isn't perfect, so this fight, in practical terms, is down to Atiku vs Buhari.

- Max 'Odogwu' M. (@MakiSpoke) October 7, 2018

But then the stark reality is;

Just learnt that Oby Ezekwesili has joined the Presidential race.

As eminently qualified that she is, as perfectly suited she is for d job of re-building the country and indeed polity, Nigeria is NOT just ready for a female president.

No,not just yet.

Wait a few years I'd say

- AURACOOL (@TWEETORACLE) October 8, 2018

