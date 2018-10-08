Nigeria: Minnesota Governor Declares October 6 'Wizkid Day'

The federal government will have to take foreign loans at higher cost as it seeks to finance the 2018 budget, due to the… Read more »

Wizkid makes history again after Governor of Minnesota, USA declares Wizkid Day in the state, as he became the first African Artist to sell out Skyway Theatre. pic.twitter.com/toTDFXxGsW

The afrobeats star got honoured in the United States by the governor of Minnesota, Mark Dayton when the 6th of October was declared Wizkid Day. Citing several historic feats made by the artiste in the proclamation, the artiste became the first African artiste to sell out Skyway Theatre.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.