Eritrean Refugee Influx - Report

A stark increase in Eritrean refugees flowing into Ethiopia is taking place following the agreement between the two countries that reopened crossing points along their shared borders, according to the Emergency Response Coordination Centre.

The combination of unchanged conditions inside Eritrea and open borders has led to an abrupt flow of refugees, according to the report.

Since the opening of the border, up to 15,000 Eritreans have crossed into Ethiopia, some to visit relatives or to buy goods but many to stay, the report indicates.

The UNHCR stated that the average daily arrival rate has increased more than fourfold, bringing the total number of Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia to 175,000, a large proportion of whom are unaccompanied minors.