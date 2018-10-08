8 October 2018

Nigeria: Ace Comedian, Baba Sala Dies At 82

Photo: Premium Times
Comedian Baba Sala.
By Nurudeen Oyewole

Lagos — Ace comedian, Moses Adejumo, otherwise known as "Baba Sala", has died at the age of 82.

The news of his death filtered in late Sunday night. One of his children, Emmanuel Adejumo has cocnfirmed this in a Facebook post.

"My Daddy is gone. Finally gone home to glory. King of Comedy finally say bye-bye to this world. I will miss you so much Daddy. I love you so much but God love you more. Good night my mentor, father, teacher, gist partner. My daddy is gone," Emmanuel wrote on his Facebook wall.

The same Emmanuel had debunked the rumour of his father's death in August last year when the octogenarian was reportedly rushed to the University Teaching Hospital (UCH) Ibadan in connection with an old age ailment.

Baba Sala was said to have died at his hometown, Ilesha, Osun State. His remains has since been moved the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex Annex, (Wesley Guild Hospital) in Ilesha.

