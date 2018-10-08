Ethiopia: Ecx Transacts 1.6b Br

The Ethiopian Commodity Exchange (ECX) traded commodities worth 1.6 billion Br last month, transacting 25,000tn of commodities. Coffee took the largest share, contributing 90pc of the trading value followed by soybeans and sesame.

As compared to July, the coffee transactions show an increasing trend of seven percent in quantity and three percent in value.

The overall achievement of ECX, when compared to last year in the same transaction period, shows a one percent increase.

Sesame generated 136 million Br in revenue last month with a transaction volume of 2,875tn. Compared to July, sesame transactions decreased by 22pc.

The declines are attributed to seasonal factors with this period being the rainy season. Soybeans contributed 23 million Br in August after exports reached 1,750tn, a 59pc increase compared with last year.