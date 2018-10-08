22 September 2018

Ethiopia: Premier Switch Launches Five-Year Strategic Plan

Premier Switch Solutions (PSS), a company that provides a banking technology platform for six banks, is prepared to broaden its service and accessibility in the coming five years.

PSS plans to expand its service and accessibility to 60pc from its current 20pc rate in the next five years, according to Dawit Tefera, acting CEO of the company.

The company achieved 7.1 billion Br worth of financial transactions over 4.8 million individual transactions during the last fiscal year, according to the PSS eighth annual report.

To achieve the target of expanding its services, the company identified product development, providing efficient services to members, diversifying incoming schemes and creating a centre of excellence as its primary target areas in the coming five years, according to Tsehay Shiferaw, the company's board chairman and president of Awash Bank.

Established six years ago, PSS has 146 million Br in capital and owns over 600 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

