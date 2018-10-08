22 September 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Machine to Mow, Grind Emboch

Two additional machines manufactured by Bahir Dar and Gondar universities are all set to mow and grind Emboch, the water hyacinth invader that has bloomed on Lake Tana.

The new machines bring the total number to four, with two previous ones having been granted by Amaga Plc to remove 6,000sqm of the hyacinth from the lake.

In the previous year, a total of 3,490ht of the weed was eliminated with the help 175,000 people, according to Mulu Silut, head of the Central Gondar Rural Land Administration office.

The machines are capable of clearing the weed at 5,000sqm of water surface areas in hour.

Lake Tana, the largest lake in Ethiopia, is located in a depression of the northwest plateau, 1,800m above sea level. The lake's surface covers 1,418sqm, with surrounding drainage of 4,500sqm. Its maximum depth is 14m.

