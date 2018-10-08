East Africa: Ethiopia Tops East Africa's Hospitality

Ethiopia leads in hotel development in East Africa, according to the annual hotel pipeline survey by Lagos-based W Hospitality Group.

Ethiopia, in third place in all of Africa, has seen a massive increase in pipeline deals with 31 hotels this year, 35.4pc increase compared to last year.

Addis Abeba, with 25 new hotels and 5,000 rooms, accounted for 86pc the country's total development. Last year's survey indicated that Ethiopia had 3,819 rooms in 20 new hotels, ranking seventh among all African countries.

Government incentives, alongside international conferences and global bases for international agencies, have all fueled hotel growth in the capital, according to the report.

Ethiopia leads East Africa, followed by Kenya and Tanzania. Egypt leads all African countries with 43 new hotels and more than 13,000 rooms, followed by Nigeria.