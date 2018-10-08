22 September 2018

Ethiopia: Textiles Generate $25.3m

Ethiopia earned 25.3 million dollars exporting textiles in the first two months of the current fiscal year. The revenue showed an eight percent increase compared to the previous year, and attained 91pc of the government's export target for the business.

Out of a dozen textile factories operating in the country, seven were able to achieve their production and export goals, according to Banteyihun Gessese, public relations head of Ethiopian Textiles Industry Development Institute.

The Ethiopian textile and apparel industry is developing at an annual growth rate of 51pc, he added. From the total earnings, 53.3pc was attained by companies operating in Hawassa, Bole Lemi and Ester industrial parks.

In the past six years, over 65 textile investment projects have become operational in the sector.

The Institute is mandated to provide the industry with investment promotion, consultancy, training, study and research, laboratory and marketing support and services.

