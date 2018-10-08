Ethiopia: ODP Concludes Conference, Elects Nine Crucial Members of Its Executive Committee. See Who Is Who

The just completed 9th organizational conference of the newly renamed Oromo Democratic Party (ODP) has elected nine members of its executive committee, who will also be also part of EPRDF's Executive Committee.

Accordingly the following nine members are elected as the new ODP EC members:

PM Abiy Ahmed, ODP chairman;

Lemma Megerssa, Oromia region president and ODP deputy chairman;

Workneh Gebeyehu, Minister of foreign affairs;

Berhanu Tsegaye, the federal attorney general;

Adanech Abeebee, head of ODP secretariat;

Addisu Arega, ODP rural organization & political department bureau head;

Shimelis Abdissa, head of Oromia construction bureau;

Fekadu Tessema, former Oromia communication bureau head & (also once served as Oromia trade bureau head) and then OPDO CC member; &

Dr. Alemu Sime, Head of Oromia Water, Mines and Energy Bureau.

Update: #ODP elects central committee members comprising of 55 individuals. Important to note that the number has been reduced from 81 as many new names are included. List, pending nine more names https://t.co/xbpI4OM7tZ A significant move in rebranding itself. (Pic: new logo) pic.twitter.com/bg7TmD8nMI

- Addis Standard (@addisstandard) September 21, 2018

ODP has earlier elected 55 members to its central committee, reducing the number from 81. It has also re-elected PM Abiy Ahmed and Lemma Megerssa as chairman and deputy chairman of the party, respectively. It is to be remembers that the then 81 central Committee members of the OPDO elected PM Abiy as the new chairman of the party on Feb 22nd, paving ways for him to become the prime minister of Ethiopia.

List of ODP Central Committee

1. PM Abiy Ahmed

2. Lemma Megersa

3. Dr Workneh Gebeyehu

4. Berhanu Tsegaye

5. Adanech Abebe

6. Engineer Takele Uma

7. Shimeles Abdisa

8. Umer Hussien

9. Teyba Hassen

10. Addisu Arega

11. Dr Girma Amente

12. Dr Bikila Hurisa

13. Dr Milkesa Medeka

14. Teshome Adugna

15. Taye Dende'a

16. Dr Alemu Sime

17. Dr Tola Beriso

18. Demelash G/Michael

19. Girma Hailu

20. Worku Gachena

21. Shafi Hussien

22. Tollosa Gedefa

23. Fekadu Tessema

24. Berhanu Bekele

25. Awolu Abdi

26. Getu Weyessa

27. Kassahun Gofie

28. Melaku Fenta

29. Tarekegn Bululta

30. Abera Worku

31. Mekuye Mohammed

32. Ahmed Tussa

33. Asegid Getachew

34. Denke Biru

35. Nemera Buli

36. Abdulaziz Mohammed

37. Roba Turche

38. Jemal Kedir

39. Mohammed Kemal

40. Kefalew Tefera

41. Mesfin Assefa

42. Lelise Nemie

43. Nasier Husien

44. Moges Dide'a

45. Dr Dereje Duguma

46. Chaltu Sani

47. Lomi Bedo

48. Dr Engineer Habtamu Etfa

49. Dr Engineer Getahun Mekuria

50. Masho Olana

51. Alemtsehay Shifera

52. Ahmed Edris

53. Muna Ahmed

54. Tilahun Fekadu

55. Abdulakim Mulu

In addition to changing its name, logo and the party's anthem, ODP has also retired 14 of its officials, including party stalwarts such as Abadulla Gemeda, Girma Birru, Kuma Demekssa, Diriba Kumma and Shiferaw Jarsso. AS