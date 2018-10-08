Ethiopia: ODP Concludes Conference, Elects Nine Crucial Members of Its Executive Committee. See Who Is Who

The just completed 9th organizational conference of the newly renamed Oromo Democratic Party (ODP) has elected nine members of its executive committee, who will also be also part of EPRDF's Executive Committee.
Accordingly the following nine members are elected as the new ODP EC members:
PM Abiy Ahmed, ODP chairman;
Lemma Megerssa, Oromia region president and ODP deputy chairman;
Workneh Gebeyehu, Minister of foreign affairs;
Berhanu Tsegaye, the federal attorney general;
Adanech Abeebee, head of ODP secretariat;
Addisu Arega, ODP rural organization & political department bureau head;
Shimelis Abdissa, head of Oromia construction bureau;
Fekadu Tessema, former Oromia communication bureau head & (also once served as Oromia trade bureau head) and then OPDO CC member; &
Dr. Alemu Sime, Head of Oromia Water, Mines and Energy Bureau.
Update: #ODP elects central committee members comprising of 55 individuals. Important to note that the number has been reduced from 81 as many new names are included. List, pending nine more names https://t.co/xbpI4OM7tZ A significant move in rebranding itself. (Pic: new logo) pic.twitter.com/bg7TmD8nMI
- Addis Standard (@addisstandard) September 21, 2018
ODP has earlier elected 55 members to its central committee, reducing the number from 81. It has also re-elected PM Abiy Ahmed and Lemma Megerssa as chairman and deputy chairman of the party, respectively. It is to be remembers that the then 81 central Committee members of the OPDO elected PM Abiy as the new chairman of the party on Feb 22nd, paving ways for him to become the prime minister of Ethiopia.
List of ODP Central Committee
1. PM Abiy Ahmed
2. Lemma Megersa
3. Dr Workneh Gebeyehu
4. Berhanu Tsegaye
5. Adanech Abebe
6. Engineer Takele Uma
7. Shimeles Abdisa
8. Umer Hussien
9. Teyba Hassen
10. Addisu Arega
11. Dr Girma Amente
12. Dr Bikila Hurisa
13. Dr Milkesa Medeka
14. Teshome Adugna
15. Taye Dende'a
16. Dr Alemu Sime
17. Dr Tola Beriso
18. Demelash G/Michael
19. Girma Hailu
20. Worku Gachena
21. Shafi Hussien
22. Tollosa Gedefa
23. Fekadu Tessema
24. Berhanu Bekele
25. Awolu Abdi
26. Getu Weyessa
27. Kassahun Gofie
28. Melaku Fenta
29. Tarekegn Bululta
30. Abera Worku
31. Mekuye Mohammed
32. Ahmed Tussa
33. Asegid Getachew
34. Denke Biru
35. Nemera Buli
36. Abdulaziz Mohammed
37. Roba Turche
38. Jemal Kedir
39. Mohammed Kemal
40. Kefalew Tefera
41. Mesfin Assefa
42. Lelise Nemie
43. Nasier Husien
44. Moges Dide'a
45. Dr Dereje Duguma
46. Chaltu Sani
47. Lomi Bedo
48. Dr Engineer Habtamu Etfa
49. Dr Engineer Getahun Mekuria
50. Masho Olana
51. Alemtsehay Shifera
52. Ahmed Edris
53. Muna Ahmed
54. Tilahun Fekadu
55. Abdulakim Mulu
In addition to changing its name, logo and the party's anthem, ODP has also retired 14 of its officials, including party stalwarts such as Abadulla Gemeda, Girma Birru, Kuma Demekssa, Diriba Kumma and Shiferaw Jarsso. AS