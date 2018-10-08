South Africa: Rabada, Tahir Move Up in ICC ODI Rankings

Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir made significant movements in the ICC ODI bowler rankings after the Proteas completed a whitewash series win against Zimbabwe this past weekend.

The series went 3-0 to South Africa, but the Proteas batsmen struggled as Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram topped the scorers' chart with 104 runs each from three games.

Opener Markram made 27, 35 and 42 - while Klaasen got runs in the first and third matches - 44 and 59, the latter his first ODI half-century.

Markram moved up 14 positions in the ICC batsmen rankings to No 115 while Klaasen jumped up 47 spots to 118.

However, this series belonged to the bowlers, as the scores - 117 and 119/5, 198 and 78, and 228 and 231/6 - suggest.

Rabada, who picked up five wickets in the series at an economy rate of 3.66 - gained three spots to sit at No 6.

Proteas leg-spinner Tahir took 10 wickets, which earned him the Player of the Series award. His performance saw him move up three spots to No 7.

ICC ODI batsmen rankings:

1. Virat Kohli (IND) - 884

2. Rohit Sharma (IND) - 842

3. Joe Root (ENG) - 818

4. David Warner (AUS) - 803

5. Shikhar Dhawan (IND) - 802

6. Babar Azam (PAK) - 798

7. Ross Taylor (ENG) - 785

8. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 778

9. Quinton de Kock (RSA) - 769

9. Jonny Bairstow (ENG) - 769

ICC ODI bowler rankings:

1. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 797

2. Rashid Khan (AFG) - 788

3. Kuldeep Yadav (IND) - 700

4. Trent Boult (NZ) - 699

5. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 696

6. Kagiso Rabada (RSA) - 691

7. Imran Tahir (RSA) - 685

8. Hasan Ali (PAK) - 681

9. Adil Rashid (ENG) - 681

10. Mujeeb Zadran (AFG) - 679

See full ICC ODI rankings

Source: Sport24