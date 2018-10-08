8 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rabada, Tahir Move Up in ICC ODI Rankings

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir made significant movements in the ICC ODI bowler rankings after the Proteas completed a whitewash series win against Zimbabwe this past weekend.

The series went 3-0 to South Africa, but the Proteas batsmen struggled as Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram topped the scorers' chart with 104 runs each from three games.

Opener Markram made 27, 35 and 42 - while Klaasen got runs in the first and third matches - 44 and 59, the latter his first ODI half-century.

Markram moved up 14 positions in the ICC batsmen rankings to No 115 while Klaasen jumped up 47 spots to 118.

However, this series belonged to the bowlers, as the scores - 117 and 119/5, 198 and 78, and 228 and 231/6 - suggest.

Rabada, who picked up five wickets in the series at an economy rate of 3.66 - gained three spots to sit at No 6.

Proteas leg-spinner Tahir took 10 wickets, which earned him the Player of the Series award. His performance saw him move up three spots to No 7.

ICC ODI batsmen rankings:

1. Virat Kohli (IND) - 884

2. Rohit Sharma (IND) - 842

3. Joe Root (ENG) - 818

4. David Warner (AUS) - 803

5. Shikhar Dhawan (IND) - 802

6. Babar Azam (PAK) - 798

7. Ross Taylor (ENG) - 785

8. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 778

9. Quinton de Kock (RSA) - 769

9. Jonny Bairstow (ENG) - 769

ICC ODI bowler rankings:

1. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 797

2. Rashid Khan (AFG) - 788

3. Kuldeep Yadav (IND) - 700

4. Trent Boult (NZ) - 699

5. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 696

6. Kagiso Rabada (RSA) - 691

7. Imran Tahir (RSA) - 685

8. Hasan Ali (PAK) - 681

9. Adil Rashid (ENG) - 681

10. Mujeeb Zadran (AFG) - 679

See full ICC ODI rankings

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Nene Facing Severe Credibility Problem As Mid-Term Budget Looms

As South Africa prepares for a mid-term budget - due to be delivered in two weeks' time - rumours are flying thick and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.