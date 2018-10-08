8 October 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Schools Can Work - Even When Bureaucracies Don't

analysis By Brian Levy

In looking for a "silver bullet" to improve the quality of South African schools, a focus on principals and their selection would be a good candidate. As researchers the world over have shown, the quality and commitment of a school's principal can have a decisive impact on performance.

This is the second of a three part series. Read part 1 here

At the dawn of democracy, South Africa embraced a participatory mechanism for the selection of school principals (and, indeed, for school-governance more broadly). The 1996 South African Schools Act (SASA) specified that decision-making vis-à-vis the appointment of principals would be shared between provincial-level bureaucracies and school governing bodies (SGBs) in which parents are a majority. Motivation for giving authority to SGBs came from two very different sources: from affluent parents who were beneficiaries of apartheid-era public schooling and feared the consequences of losing control; and from anti-apartheid activists who embraced a participatory vision of democracy.

As is well...

