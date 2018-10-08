Harare giants Dynamos held their nerve to scrap through a tough semi-final of the Chibuku Super Cup after a nail biting penalty shootout victory over minnows Herentals at Rufaro Stadium Sunday.

Promising former Chegutu Pirates goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani was the unlikely hero for the struggling Harare giants after brilliantly saving two penalties to ensure Dynamos progressed to the semifinals of the Chibuku Super Cup courtesy of a 5-4 penalty shootout win over the Students.

Dynamos, who are desperately seeking a good spell in the country's premier knockout football tournament after a nightmarish run in the league join in-form Lowveld side Triangle United, defending champions Harare City and bitter rivals CAPS United in last four stage of the tournament.

It was however, not an easy passage to the last four for Dynamos as Herentals', who have been enjoying a strong finish to the season dominated the early proceedings, forcing three corner kicks before the 10th-minute mark.

However, DeMbare soon found their feet with young prodigy Kudzanayi Dhemere heading wide when it looked easier to miss than to score on the quarter hour mark.

The hosts slowly continued to apply the pressure and were eventually rewarded in the 25th minute hardworking forward Quality Kangadzi.

Dynamos' lead however, proved short-lived as Herentals quickly found the equaliser five minutes later through their marksman Blessing Majarira who converted from the spot after he was fouled inside the box by Jimmy Tigere.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigove rung the changes after the break, introducing of Valentine Kadonzvo and Gift Saunyama for Dhemere and Marvelous Mukumba respectively in early in the second period as he sought to seize control of the quarterfinal clash.

It was however Herentals, who came the closest to score the winner in regulation time after an unmarked Brighton Majarira missed the target after the hour mark.

The missed opportunity provided as lifeline for Dynamos, who defended solidly for the remainder of the hard-fought quarterfinal match which eventually ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Chinani, who has been establishing himself as DeMbare's first choice goalkeeper stepped up to ensure the Harare giants recovered from missing the first penalty to book their spot in the semifinals.

After Emmanuel Mandiranga's opening spot-kick came off the post, Blessing Moyo, Kuda Kumwala, James Marufu, Phakamani Dube and Marshal Machazane all converted their penaly kicks for Dynamos while Chinai cooly denied Archmore Majarira and Edgar Mhungu.

Meanwhile in the other semi-final match, inform Triangle United, who are on course to secure a top four finish in the league continued their solid season after romping to a 5-1 victory in a one sided match against Nichrut at Gibbo Stadium.

Triangle star striker Ralph Kawondera scored a brace to add to further goals by Russel Madamombe, Collins Dhuwa, and Delic Murimba while veteran Washington Pakamisa got the consolation goal for Nichrut.

Dynamos 1-1 Herentals (Dynamos won 5-4 after penalty shootout)

Triangle United 5-1 Nichrut