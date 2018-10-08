Nigeria/Libya: Libyan Strikers Can Ruin Your Dreams, Chukwu Warns Eagles

Super Eagles' Former Coach, Christian Chukwu has advised the team's manager, Gernot Rohr to work on how to stop Libyan strikers from denting Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the Cameroun 2019 African Nations Cup. He said the North African side's results in the qualifying series show they have a dangerous strike force.

Chukwu advised Rohr to work on his team's concentration and commitment to the two matches against Libya, adding that the Eagles must win to remain in contention for the ticket to Cameroun.

The Super Eagles camp opens today in Uyo with the first batch of players expected in this morning. Training will commence fully tomorrow.

According to Chukwu, "Going by Libya's result against the South African team that had a strong team and large home support, I believe they are good. Scoring five goals against Seychelles also reveals that the Libyan team has good strikers. Nigeria only managed to score three against Seychelles. This striking position is an area the Eagles coaches have to work on. Nigeria's defence also needs to be organised to curtail Libyan strikers.

"The Libyans want to qualify for the AFCON and they are now in high spirit. So, the Super Eagles should not underrate them."

Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye told The Guardian yesterday that everything is set for the players' arrival in Uyo.

Among the players expected this morning are Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, William Troost-Ekong, John Ogu,

Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Shehu Abdullahi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Semi Ajayi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Ola Aina.

The remaining players, Ibitoye said, should be in before the first full training session tomorrow. These players include Samuel Kalu, Daniel Akpeyi, Odion Ighalo, Ogenyi Onazi, Brian Idowu, Jamilu Collins, Alex Iwobi, and Francis Uzoho.